Prince William and Kate Middleton are in Wales for St David’s Day where they are getting their hands dirty.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a youth club at Blaenavon Hwb in Torfaen county where they popped into the kitchen to make some cakes.
“Don’t judge my cooking. It’s not ‘Bake Off’,” Prince William joked as he gave the Welsh cake a try.
One of the young boys, Thomas, 13, who was in the kitchen, wasn’t really impressed by William’s baking skills.
“His Welsh cakes were really unique. He rolled and cut them out,” he told BBC, adding he wouldn’t ask the future king to make any more in the future.
The Royal couple also went on a walkabout in Abergavenny where a wellwisher asked how their children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, are doing.
“They are always asking us where we are going,” William said according to People. “And we show them where we are on the map.”
Earlier in the day, the two visited Pant Farm, owned by Gary and Jess Yeomans, to learn about goat milk cheese making.
The conversation turned to rugby with William being patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and Kate recently being named as patron of England’s Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union.
“She’s wearing a Welsh scarf today though,” William teased his wife. “It’s a good family rivalry.”
“George is going to have to come on your side,” Gary encouraged.
“Don’t worry,” William said. “He’s already there.”
Last week, Prince George joined mom and dad to watch England play against Wales, with England coming out the winner.