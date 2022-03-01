Sandra Oh’s biggest fear may be coming true in the first trailer for the horror movie “Umma”.

The new film produced by Sam Raimi follows Amanda (Oh) and her daughter (Fivel Stewart) who live on a rural farmstead where they are beekeepers, cut off from the modern world. When a man arrives with the remains of her estranged mother from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the notion she is becoming her mother – or Umma in Korean – whose close relationship she escaped and now seems doomed to repeat with her own daughter.

“Some Koreans believe that their hardships are caused by the tormented spirits of their ancestors,” Oh’s character says as she’s told her mother’s “anger will grow as long as she remains in this box.”

This exclusive trailer for Umma might make you rethink the way you talk back to your mom… Sandra Oh stars in the original horror film — in theaters March 18th! pic.twitter.com/W39P4rS2oO — Fandango (@Fandango) March 1, 2022

Directed by Iris K. Shim who also wrote the screenplay, the creepy new horror flick co-stars Dermot Mulroney, MeeWha Alana Lee, Odeya Rush and Tom Yi.

“Umma” arrives in theatres on March 16.