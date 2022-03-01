Jacob Elordi sees his “Euphoria” character’s development arch more about family struggles than sexuality.

Elordi portrays high school athlete Nate Jacobs in the ultra-successful HBO series. Nate’s anger issues mask his sexual insecurities. In a new interview, Elordi draws inspiration from his character not from conflicts of sexuality, but from conflicts with the character’s father.

“I never really approach it in terms of sexuality. I always approach it in terms of family,” Elordi told Variety. “I think the sexuality thing is born from his not having a relationship with his father, or not having the relationship he thinks he should have with his father and mother. The birth of everyone’s sexuality, in a way, I think, is based off of one’s relationship with their parents.

“So I think it’s less about this kind of poppy social thing where everyone wants to be like, ‘Is Nate gay? Is he this, is he that?’ It’s deeper than that. This is just a kid who needs a dad, but everything his dad is being terrifying, so he wants to be the opposite of that.”

The sophomore season of “Euphoria” concluded on Feb. 27. The show was renewed for a third season that same month.