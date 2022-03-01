Ashley Parker Angel refuses to let a robber get the better of him emotionally.

Angel, 40, took to Instagram on Monday night to reveal that he was the victim of a robbery. Someone broke into the O-Town alum’s car and stole, among other things, a laptop housing sentimental files.

READ MORE: ‘DWTS’ Alum Hayes Grier Charged With Robbery And Assault

“I WAS ROBBED. “My car was broken into this last weekend. Lots of things were stolen, including my laptop that had years of important memories that were not backed up,” Angel wrote on Monday. “Have you ever been robbed? It feels violating on a level that’s hard to describe.”

“As a coach, I recognize this as an opportunity to control my FOCUS. Today I’m choosing to focus on what I DO have and not what I lost. You can steal my s**t but you can’t steal my UNSTOPPABLE SPIRIT!”