Russian supermodel and actress Irina Shayk is vocalizing her support for Ukraine.

Celebrities from all corners of the globe have denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Shayk (“Inside Amy Schumer”, “Hercules”) took to Instagram this week, pledging financial aid to UNICEF and Red Cross Ukraine amid the ongoing battle between the two countries.

READ MORE: Sean Penn Walks Miles To Polish Border After Abandoning Car In Ukraine

“No To War. I will be donating to @unicef and @redcrossukraine,” Shayk wrote on Monday night. “Please check my stories for donation links and resources, give what you can. 💔 Praying for 🌏peace.”

Shayk, 2014’s Glamour Women of the Year, was born in Yemanzhelinsk, Russian SFSR, Soviet Union. She received international recognition in 2011 as the first Russian model to land the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.