Hip-Hop artists brought in some big dollars this past year.
In a new report shared by Vibe of the top earners, Jay-Z and Kanye sat on top.
Jay-Z’s $470 million in 2021 was helped by Tidal records and his Armand de Brignac champagne.
Kanye West followed with $250 million, having found success with his Yeezy shoes and Donda.
The top ten earners of 2021 combined brought in more than $1 billion, which is almost twice their 2019 pre-pandemic total.
Diddy came in third at $75 million and Drake at $50 million.
Notably, there is only one female artist on the list. Doja Cat ties in the 10th spot with $25 million thanks to her CandyCrush and Pepsi partnerships.
The full list is as follows:
1. Jay-Z ($470 million)
2. Kanye West ($250 million)
3. Diddy ($75 million)
4. Drake ($50 million)
5. Wiz Khalifa ($45 million)
6. Travis Scott ($38 million)
7. DJ Khaled ($35 million)
8. Eminem ($28 million)
9. J. Cole ($27 million)
10. Birdman ($25 million)
10. Doja Cat ($25 million)
10. Tech N9ne ($25 million)