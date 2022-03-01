Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hip-Hop artists brought in some big dollars this past year.

In a new report shared by Vibe of the top earners, Jay-Z and Kanye sat on top.

Jay-Z’s $470 million in 2021 was helped by Tidal records and his Armand de Brignac champagne.

READ MORE: Jay-Z Takes Daughters Blue Ivy And Rumi To The Super Bowl

Kanye West followed with $250 million, having found success with his Yeezy shoes and Donda.

The top ten earners of 2021 combined brought in more than $1 billion, which is almost twice their 2019 pre-pandemic total.

Diddy came in third at $75 million and Drake at $50 million.

READ MORE: Doja Cat Is A Sad Clown Staging A ‘Grande Escape’ In Taco Bell Super Bowl Ad

Notably, there is only one female artist on the list. Doja Cat ties in the 10th spot with $25 million thanks to her CandyCrush and Pepsi partnerships.

The full list is as follows:

1. Jay-Z ($470 million)

2. Kanye West ($250 million)

3. Diddy ($75 million)

4. Drake ($50 million)

5. Wiz Khalifa ($45 million)

6. Travis Scott ($38 million)

7. DJ Khaled ($35 million)

8. Eminem ($28 million)

9. J. Cole ($27 million)

10. Birdman ($25 million)

10. Doja Cat ($25 million)

10. Tech N9ne ($25 million)