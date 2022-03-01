The Larry David documentary won’t be released just yet.

Hours before its scheduled premiere on March 1, HBO announced on Twitter they are postponing the release of “The Larry David Story.”

They wrote, “The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed.”

The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info. — HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) March 1, 2022

The network revealed the sudden change of release date was at the request of the subject of the documentary himself.

“Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info,” they continued.

The two-part documentary was originally slated for release on March 1 on HBO Max.

The official synopsis for the series describes it as an “insightful” documentary that sees David speaking with his friend director Larry Charles about his life and career from the peaks to the lows.

The trailer for the documentary was released in February, with the comedian saying, “I never thought of myself as funny. Anything I was associated with that could be successful was a shock.”

David co-created “Seinfeld” with Jerry Seinfeld and executive-produced the show for seven seasons before moving on to “Curb Your Enthusiasm”. He created the show and co-wrote all episodes of the comedy series since 1999.

A new date for the film’s release has yet to be announced.