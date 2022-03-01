“Futurama” fans can rest easy now that it has been confirmed John DiMaggio will return as Bender.

Last month, it was announced that Matt Groening and David X. Cohen’s hit animated comedy would be revived on Hulu in 2023. However, many weren’t happy when they learned it wasn’t clear if DiMaggio would voice the fan favourite robot after contract negotiations weren’t going well.

Fans turned to Twitter using #bendergate to vent their frustrations. Luckily DiMaggio had good news on Tuesday.

“I’M BACK, BABY! So damn grateful for the love and support of fans and colleagues alike during this whole time (especially my wife, Kate), and I cannot wait to get back to work with my Futurama family,” DiMaggio said in a statement to Deadline. “#Bendergate is officially over, so put it on the back of a shelf behind Xmas decorations, or maybe in that kitchen drawer with all of the other crap you put in there like old unusable crazy glue, or maybe even put it in a jar you save farts in. Whatever floats your boat, I don’t care, you get the picture. I’M BACK, BABY! BITE MY SHINY METAL ASS!”

I’M BACK, BABY! — John DiMaggio (@TheJohnDiMaggio) March 1, 2022

“From the moment John DiMaggio auditioned last century, we knew we had our Bender,” Groening added. “So congrats to everyone at Futurama. We’re all back, baby!”

Billy West and Katey Sagal will reprise their roles of Philip Fry and Leela, respectively.