Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy fulfilled their “vision board” by reuniting “13 Going on 30” stars Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner for “The Adam Project”.

The cast and the director stopped by the SiriusXM Town Hall hosted by Jess Cagle where they spoke of the happy accident of casting the two stars.

“I feel like a real dummy in retrospect, we early on Ryan and I knew we wanted Mark to play the dad in this movie,” Levy recalled. “We had to make it with Mark and, Mark came aboard and we were thinking about ‘well, who would be the perfect woman to play Ellie?’ And my recollection is my wife, Serena, who suggested Jen Garner.”

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Dishes On His And Blake Lively’s Parenting Style As They Hit The Red Carpet In NYC (Exclusive)

“It was only when I shared that idea with Ryan, that he pointed out, you do realize that we’re unintentionally reuniting Jenna and Mattie from ’13 Going On 30′. So it seems like a really mercenary choice, but it was just based on the two best actors for the part,” he added.

The Canadian actor joked, “I was like, ‘Shawn are we filming my vision board?'”

Levy explained they got to benefit from the “baked-in history and love for each other”.

“You just believe the marriage on screen because these two people have adored each other for a long time,” he said.

Reynolds and Levy invited their family to the New York screening but Levy pointed out he spent more time watching Reynolds’ mom Tammy’s reaction as she is “very expressive.”

“And she’s seen it before. And she goes ‘ohhh’,” Levy said. “And all I’m seeing is the back of [her] head. Yeah. So I’m getting more expression from the back of Tammy’s head than I get from most people’s faces.”

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About Struggles With Anxiety: ‘I Feel Like I Have Two Parts Of My Personality’

“She’s a very active listener. When you’re talking to her she’s like ‘oh, no,'” Reynolds said, mimicking his mom. “I’m like, ‘Mom, I haven’t said anything yet’.”

SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle hosts “The Jess Cagle Show” which airs Mondays through Fridays at 2 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Stars.