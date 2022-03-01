Celine Dion is the latest celeb to show their support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

Not frequently posting on social media, the Canadian icon shared a message on Tuesday.

“To the dear courageous people of Ukraine, we are shocked and saddened, and truly inspired by your bravery,” Dion wrote.

“Our hearts are with you. We send you love and prayers for peace. Celine xx,” she added.

A large number of stars have shared their own messages, including Russian model Irina Shayk.

“No To War. I will be donating to @unicef and @redcrossukraine,” Shayk wrote on Monday night. “Please check my stories for donation links and resources, give what you can. 💔 Praying for 🌏peace.”

During Benedict Cumberbatch’s Walk of Fame Ceremony, he also took a moment to draw attention to the need to support Ukrainians.

“I can’t speak today, at this very proud moment of my life, on this extraordinary platform, without acknowledging the obvious of what is happening in Ukraine and to show my support for the people of Ukraine, and my support for the people of Russia who are opposing the kleptocracy and the idiocy of their rulers to try and halt the progression of this atrocity,” Cumberbatch said.

The actor implored people to take action by going “onto embassy websites. We need to see what we can do as citizens of the world, citizens of Europe, and people who want a better place and a better outcome for this horrendous moment.”