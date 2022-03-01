Stephen Colbert has become the voice of reason in all the chaos.

The WSJ. Magazine‘s David Kamp recently profiled the host on how Global‘s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” gives off “adult ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ vibes.”

The political comedy took a turn during the pandemic, giving people a moment to celebrate and grieve.

“The hard part of it is, he’s trying to make people laugh. It’s a comedy show, but he’s always been an emotional person,” Colbert’s wife Evelyn “Evie” McGee told the outlet.

Stephen Colbert. Photo: RAHIM FORTUNE for WSJ. Magazine.

His wife of 28 years added, “We’ve all been on the verge of tears, frankly, a lot. I kind of feel sometimes that Stephen has become a grief counsellor for people in real time on television. He didn’t seek that task out, and it’s hard. But that, I think, is his act of love.”

Andrew Garfield agreed with McGee’s sentiments. “The show feels like an act of service to people. I think Stephen would have made a great priest,” Garfield said.

READ MORE: Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Take Swipe At Rudy Giuliani’s Controversial ‘Masked Singer’ Appearance

Colbert also spoke of the unplanned switch.

“We often realize we love something as we’re losing it,” Colbert said. “Many things were lost in the last five years: standards, morals, a shared reality, a shared civic engagement, a lot of friends. And Covid, of course, gave it all a special, piquant little zazz.”

Stephen Colbert. Photo: RAHIM FORTUNE for WSJ. Magazine.

Stephen Colbert. Photo: RAHIM FORTUNE for WSJ. Magazine.

Colbert’s own loss of his father and two brothers in a 1974 plane crash have caused others to relate to Colbert including the “Spider-Man” actor who shared a beautiful tribute to his mom Lynn who died in 2019 of pancreatic cancer and Denzel Washington who remembered his own mother.

READ MORE: Andrew Garfield Gets Choked Up Discussing The Death Of His Mother

“The openness and ownership that he has with seemingly culturally taboo subjects, such as grief, allows his guests permission to be in contact and reveal those aspects of their own selves and experiences. In turn, the audience gets to have a genuine, deep, and connected experience,” Garfield said.

Washington also broke down in December 2021 honouring his mom who died earlier in the year.

“I thought I could lay down my sword and shield down by the riverside, because that’s the part of the old gig I didn’t particularly like – anybody thinking, ‘Hey, what you do is important!'” Colbert told the magazine.

“Because that is antithetical to being as silly as you possibly can, and I really love being dumb.”

Quoting the poet E.E. Cummings, he added, “Love is the every only god / who spoke this earth so glad and big.’ So, why would you talk about anything else?”

Colbert’s profile is featured in WSJ. Magazine’s Spring Men’s Style issue out on newsstands Saturday, March 12th.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weekdays at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.