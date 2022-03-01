50 Cent is parting ways with Starz.

On Tuesday, the rapper, who has multiple “Power” universe series on the network, shared that he isn’t going to be working with them anymore.

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ,” 50 Cent shared on Instagram next to a video of someone packing a suitcase. “My deal is up over here I’m out. They Renewed ‘High town’ and ‘FORCE’ is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb s**t I deal with over here. 🤦‍♂️”

“If I told you how much dumb s**t I deal with over here,” he continued, insulting the network.

50 Cent proceeded to post many more images of suitcases captioning one, “Hold my calls i’m traveling, 🏃‍♂️💨getting the f**k away from STARZ.”

“Why are you folding all of your clothing so perfect, we can just get new clothes when we get where we going,” he wrote on another.

50 Cent has vented his frustrations with Starz in the past.

Last year they aired an episode of “Black Mafia Family” early, he also wasn’t impressed when Lionsgate was going to sell Starz.

In 2018, he signed a four-year overall deal with Starz estimated to be worth as much as $150 million. He has brought the record-breaking series “Power”, “Power Book II: Ghost”, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”, “Power Book IV: Force”, “Black Mafia Family” and the upcoming “Power Book V: Influence” to the network.