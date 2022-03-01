Scarlett Johansson is giving rare insight into both her pregnancies.

Mom to Rose, 7, with ex- Romain Dauriac, and Cosmo, 7 months, with Colin Jost, Johansson told Vanity Fair why she stayed out of the public eye during her pregnancies.

“I wanted to be able to have my own feelings about my changing body without other people also telling me how they saw me, whether it was positive or negative,” she said. “I realized when I was pregnant with my son, it’s funny how much stuff people put on you when you’re pregnant—their hopes or their judgment or their desire, a lot of that is put on pregnant women.”

The “Black Widow” actress was excited to expand her family but admitted she didn’t always love being pregnant.

“I would have a lot of people saying things to me immediately, like, ‘How great, oh my God, that’s wonderful,'” she recalled. “And while I was definitely excited to be pregnant in some ways, I also had a lot of not-great feelings about it, and that would be scrutinized by—I’m talking about, like, women that were close to me. You expect it from men, but from women, it’s like, ‘Come on, girl, you’ve been through it.'”

Overall, Johansson just wants women to support more women when it comes to parenting.

“I feel like a lot of things have moved forward in the past five years in terms of women’s empowerment, but that thing remains sort of in the Dark Ages. So much judgment it’s crazy,” she said.