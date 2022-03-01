Jamie Lee Curtis isn’t focused on how she is aging.

The actress joined Vanessa Williams and Maria Shriver at the Radically Reframing Aging Summit to talk about how we should change the conversation around getting older.

“When I brush my teeth, of course, I look in the mirror. When I pluck my eyebrows, of course, I look in a mirror. But when I get out of a shower, I just don’t stare at my now-63-year-old body in the mirror,” Curtis said, per Yahoo!.

“I’m not denying what I look like, of course I’ve seen what I look like. I am trying to live in acceptance. If I look in the mirror, it’s harder for me to be in acceptance. I’m more critical. Whereas, if I just don’t look, I’m not so worried about it.”

The “Scream Queens” star is all for “natural beauty.”

“I do feel there has been a genocide of natural beauty. It is perpetuated by the media, it is perpetuated by magazines big time, and it is even in our life,” she said, pointing to the availability of Zoom filters to touch up how you look.

Having previously spoken about the pressures of plastic surgery, Curtis said her concern is that youth “believe they have to alter their appearance to post anything, anywhere.”

“That then becomes a baseline of that’s what that is, and we’re never going to be able to go back to looking like natural women,” Curtis said.

“I tried plastic surgery and it didn’t work. It got me addicted to Vicodin. I’m 22 years sober now,” she told Fast Company last year. “Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”

The Radically Reframing Aging Summit runs from Feb. 28 to March 4 and features guest speakers Goldie Hawn, William Shatner and Rob Lowe.