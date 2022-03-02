Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis have apparently moved on with their lives in different directions.

A source tells ET that the “Star Trek” star and the English actress “have broken up and haven’t been together for a few months.”

The pair have both kept their relationship almost entirely out of the public eye.

The pair were first romantically linked in 2018, and in July they confirmed the dating rumours when they rocked colour-matching ensembles and walked hand-in-hand while strolling through London, while Pine was filming his role in “Wonder Woman 1984”.

Throughout their time together, however, the pair never made their romance red carpet official, and never confirmed their relationship on Instagram or social media. Pine, however, doesn’t have an Instagram account and stays largely off social media, and Wallis seems to keep her online presence directed toward professional projects.

Wallis formerly dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2014-2016. Pine had previously sparked romance rumours at Coachella in 2017 when he appeared flirty with his “Star Trek Beyond” co-star, Sofia Boutella.

MORE FROM ET:

‘Star Trek’ 4 In the Works With Chris Pine & More Returning

Chris Pine Sports Long Hair and Full Beard in Recent Outing

Audrina Patridge on Dating Chris Pine & Kissing Co-Star Brody Jenner

Inside Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence’s Split, Couple Was Living ‘Separate Lives’ (Source)