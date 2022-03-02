“Wheel of Fortune” contestants sparked yet another online frenzy on Tuesday.

Contestants were faced with “Another feather _n yo_r _a_”, with Laura Machado going through “Another feather in your hat”, “Another feather in your lap” and “Another feather in your map” in a bid to solve the puzzle.

According to Yahoo!, it took three contestants eight turns and 10 attempts to figure out the correct answer was “Another feather in your cap”.

READ MORE: ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Viewers In Stitches As Contestant Tries To Solve ‘Jurassic Park’ Puzzle And Fails Miserably

The eventful round saw contestant Christopher Coleman fail to guess a correct letter or solve the puzzle, as well as landing on Bankrupt.

Thomas Lipscomb also landed on Bankrupt and Lose a Turn on his first two spins. However, he was the one that eventually guessed the letter “C” and finally solved the puzzle, much to viewers’ amusement.

READ MORE: Pat Sajak ‘Stunned’ By Third Consecutive $100K ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Win: ‘It’s Never Happened’

Host Pat Sajak joked, “That round is over, but it was fun in a sort pf perverse way.”

The whole thing had everybody talking on social media, with Josh Gad even tweeting:

See more reaction below.