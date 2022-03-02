Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Wheel of Fortune” contestants sparked yet another online frenzy on Tuesday.

Contestants were faced with “Another feather _n yo_r _a_”, with Laura Machado going through “Another feather in your hat”, “Another feather in your lap” and “Another feather in your map” in a bid to solve the puzzle.

According to Yahoo!, it took three contestants eight turns and 10 attempts to figure out the correct answer was “Another feather in your cap”.

READ MORE: ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Viewers In Stitches As Contestant Tries To Solve ‘Jurassic Park’ Puzzle And Fails Miserably

The eventful round saw contestant Christopher Coleman fail to guess a correct letter or solve the puzzle, as well as landing on Bankrupt.

Thomas Lipscomb also landed on Bankrupt and Lose a Turn on his first two spins. However, he was the one that eventually guessed the letter “C” and finally solved the puzzle, much to viewers’ amusement.

READ MORE: Pat Sajak ‘Stunned’ By Third Consecutive $100K ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Win: ‘It’s Never Happened’

Host Pat Sajak joked, “That round is over, but it was fun in a sort pf perverse way.”

The whole thing had everybody talking on social media, with Josh Gad even tweeting:

God help us all pic.twitter.com/rnQbkNvT7j — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 2, 2022

See more reaction below.

#WheelOfFortune a feather in my cap on my lap while reading a map pic.twitter.com/2HhEdwxqsG — Kathy Wheeler (@KathyWh07519637) March 2, 2022

I'd like to solve… ANOTHER FEATHER IN EVERYTHING BUT YOUR CAP. Thank you, Wheel, for not editing out 6 of these 8 lost turns in a row like you normally would.#WheelofFortune pic.twitter.com/7MByDsn32p — WheelRob (@WheelRob10) March 2, 2022

How many of you watching Wheel of Fortune right now were screaming ANOTHER FEATHER IN YOUR CAP!! I have never seen a contestant miss three times on a puzzle! She went lap, hat and map! #WheelOfFortune — Carl Hamilton (@hammy725) March 2, 2022

Wheel of Fortune tonight has me 😂😂😂😂 CAP

the whole world was yelling it!!#wheeloffortune — Kimberly Kroll (@kmkroll31) March 2, 2022

For the love of God please tell me "another feather in your cap" is not that uncommon an expression #WheelOfFortune — Allan (@AllanRicharz) March 2, 2022

Is anyone else seeing this woman on Wheel of Fortune? I don’t want to be mean, but how can you never have heard of “Another feather in your CAP?” She guessed hat, lap, and map. I was like “Seriously?!”🤦🏻‍♀️ #WheelOfFortune — Miss Anne Thrope (@AbFabLaur89) March 2, 2022

Anyone else just screaming at the tv during #WheelOfFortune or just me?

ANOTHER FEATHER IN YOUR CAP!!!! Cap!!!!! CAAAAAAAAP!!!!! — Stefanie Davis (@StefanieDirects) March 2, 2022

That was the best puzzle on #WheelOfFortune I’ve seen in a while 😂😂😂

“Another feather in your hat”

“Another feather in your lap”

“Another feather in your map”

~Another feather in your cap~ — Laykin Hair (@LaykinHair) March 2, 2022