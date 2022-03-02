Wardrobe malfunctions happen to even the most seasoned celebs. On Tuesday, Salma Hayek took to Instagram to reveal that she had a wardrobe malfunction with Fran Drescher while making a trip to the bathroom during the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night.

Hayek, who was presenting the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, was just minutes away from hitting the stage when her glove got stuck on Drescher’s dress.

Lucky for us, their fashion flub was caught on camera.

“I can’t even believe, are you videotaping this?” Drescher asks in the video, as the actresses stand still, waiting for the help of an assistant to unhook Hayek’s glove from the crystal embellishments surrounding the newly appointed President of SAG-AFTRA’s strapless gown.

“Oh my god, we’re stuck,” Hayek laments. “You’re coming out to present with me.”

Luckily, the pair were able to get unhooked and the “House of Gucci” actress was able to present the SAG award to Michael Keaton, who ended up taking home the honour for his work in “Dopesick”.

The “Nanny” star took the few moments before Hayek rushed to the stage to invite her green council, made up of high-profile performers within SAG-AFTRA who plan to band together to advocate for eco-friendly policies in order to reduce Hollywood’s carbon footprint.

“You know, I think I wrote you a letter, we must have sent it to your reps, because I want to pull you in to my green council, and I said to you how magnificent you were in ‘Gucci’, and how fearless you were, and ironically, how much I love that we always, randomly run into each other,” Drescher said.

“I know,” Hayek gushed.

“Including Boulevard Saint-Germain in Paris,” Drescher said before letting out her icon “Nanny” squeal. “I know, in Paris,” Hayek agreed.

“My glove got stuck on the great @officialfrandrescher dress, so I got stuck in the bathroom right before I had to present the award to @michaelkeatondouglas who was also stuck in the bathroom. 👗🧤🤪😹,” Hayek captioned the most, poking fun at Keaton who nearly missed being presented with his award as he too was stuck in the bathroom.

“Sorry, quick trip to the men’s room,” he joked. “It’s packed!”

For more from the 2022 SAG Awards, check out the video below.

MORE FROM ET:

Michael Keaton Almost Missed His 2022 SAG Awards Win — See His Emotional Speech

Lady Gaga Reunites With Bradley Cooper at 2022 SAG Awards

Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur on Impact of ‘CODA’s SAG Award Wins