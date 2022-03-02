Sandra Lee is recovering after undergoing a hysterectomy surgery almost seven years after being diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

The chef told fans on Tuesday that she was about to have the operation after putting it off for years.

She explained how her gynecologist had recently “noticed a change in some of my cells,” which led her to consider having the surgery as soon as possible after watching other women go public with their health issues.

The star underwent a double mastectomy in May 2015 after being diagnosed with breast cancer in March of that year but suffered an infection and had to be rushed back to hospital that August.

Lee’s post included, “Brave women, like my friend’s mother who sadly had lost her battle with breast cancer after it had spread to her ovaries.

“I admit, I am a little embarrassed that I hadn’t had the courage to get this final stage done until now,” Lee continued.

“So while you’re reading this post I am undergoing hysterectomy surgery. A surgery that so many brave women before me have had to do.

“It’ll be an everything out procedure and after that, there won’t be any more halo of worry hanging over my head.”

Lee said her fiancé Ben Youcef would be taking some time off to look after her post-surgery.

A rep has since told People that Lee was now out of surgery and that it “was a success and she’s resting comfortably.”