Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna have got no problems in the bedroom.

Speaking with longtime friend Andy Cohen for Interview magazine, Hamlin is asked a bit in his 2010 memoir in which he thanked his wife “for all the great sex.”

Cohen asks whether, more than a decade later, their sex life is still great.

“Of course it is, Andy!” the 70-year-old actor says. “We’re still married.”

“I’ve talked to many other married couples who’ve been married for 10-plus years, 15-plus years, 20-plus years, who can’t say that the sex is still great. What do you attribute it to?” Cohen asks.

“I’m sorry about that. A lack of ED [erectile dysfunction], perhaps?” Hamlin says. “Yeah, I don’t have that condition.”

In the interview, Hamlin also reveals that he got his first Playboy subscription when he was just 11 years old.

“My parents might have thought that I was going to go in the other direction,” he says. “My brother didn’t get a subscription to Playboy, and he was two and a half years older than I.”

Asked how that shaped him as a “sexual person,” Hamlin says, “Well, it was a definite that I was heterosexual. I had a thing for beautiful women.”