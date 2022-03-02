“Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi says he’s now used to being naked in front of the camera.

The actor — Nate Jacobs in the hit show — chats to Ellen DeGeneres on her show Wednesday about playing a “giant 18-year-old psychopath.”

DeGeneres asks what it’s like stripping off so much on screen and whether he’s told about the scenes in advance.

Elordi says, “You have no choice, it’s like every scene is like, ‘He sleeps with this person; he does this with this person naked.’

“I’ve done some movies where it gets to the point where it’s like, ‘He goes to the mall, shirtless,’ and you’re like, ‘Why?'” as DeGeneres points out it’s because he looks the way he does.

Elordi adds, “I think on ‘Euphoria’ it comes with the territory of the character, he’s this ultra-masculine, macho jock, so those guys tend to get around pretty shirtless.”

He says they have a great intimacy co-ordinator on set and the crew have been the same throughout seasons 1 and 2.

Elordi insists, “It’s like getting naked in front of your family,” which the hosts says is also “weird.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Elordi talks about buying a house in his native Australia and the constant threat of deadly animals.

He jokes, as DeGeneres shares a photo he took of a deadly spider: “It’s so beautiful… you could die, it’s the good with the bad.”

Plus, the star chats about being in DeGeneres’s audience a few years ago with his former “Kissing Booth” co-star Joey King.