Billie Eilish reflects on how far she’s come in the music industry for V Magazine‘s spring/summer issue.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner was just 13 years old when she entered the spotlight. Now, the 20-year-old superstar has released her second studio album Happier Than Ever, has a new fragrance, and, come April, the pop phenomenon will be headlining Coachella.

In the magazine’s upcoming issue, which hits newsstands March 15, cover star Eilish discusses her famous lifestyle and rediscovering her roots.

Billie Eilish- Photo: Courtesy of V Magazine

In 2020, the singer added a major credential to her resume when she released the latest James Bond theme song “No Time To Die”, which recently landed her an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

“It’s such an enormous honour to be a part of the small group of people that have been involved in the musical aspect of the Bond franchise. It’s a huge dream that my brother and I have been dreaming about for as long as I can remember,” Eilish tells V Magazine of her nomination alongside her fellow songwriter and brother Finneas O’Connell.

Following the upcoming Academy Awards on March 27, Eilish is set to headline Coachella in the spring, returning to the festival stage after her 2019 performance.

”I really resent the things that were surrounding me during that period of time…. I had that ruined for me by a person, but that’s okay, I’m headlining Coachella. I mean, that’s a crazy thing to say,” she shares about the noteworthy festival.

Billie Eilish- Photo: Courtesy of V Magazine

The period of time Eilish refers to is pre-COVID. She shares her thoughts on the pandemic lockdowns.

“I did so much self-reflection and thinking about my life, and remembering my life, and going back to therapy and talking through my life—a lot was realized,” she says.

But when it comes to her destiny, there’s not much for Eilish to consider.

“I haven’t thought like, What am I gonna do when I grow up? since I was, I think, 15. Because I was doing the thing that I’m gonna be doing forever.”

BILLIE IN BLOOM 🦋 | @billieeilish is our new cover star for V135, our spring/summer 2022 issue—photographed by @hedislimanetwit + interviewed by @LilNervous! Discover the full cover story here + order your copy of the new print issue: https://t.co/raO6NmjRZM pic.twitter.com/OIts3LmgLc — V Magazine (@vmagazine) March 2, 2022

Although Eilish transitioned from a pre-teen to a young adult under the public eye, she says, “My relationship with my home has not changed, just like with my parents and my brother. I think it’s a bit jarring for some people who grew up with me or haven’t seen me in a long time…[they] come over to see us and see that it’s exactly the same. It’s as if you walked in here and it’s 2003.”

“There’s no sign that a famous person exists within 200 feet of this area. I mean, it’s really funny. I have to remind myself what my life actually is to the outside world, because I just forget sometimes.

“My life really, honestly feels the same as it did when I was a child… except that I don’t have any friends,” Eilish jokes. “I mean, besides the people that I work with, who are absolutely my friends—they’re actually my best friends.”