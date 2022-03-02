Brad Pitt is engaged in an epic battle royale on a high-speed train in director David Leitch’s highly anticipated “Bullet Train”.

Inspired by the bestselling Japanese novel of the same name by Kôtarô Isaka, the movie is almost entirely set on a high-speed shinkansen or bullet train speeding between Tokyo and Morioka, Japan.

The new trailer for the action-packed movie introduces several professional killers who are all attempting to carry out different contracts on the bullet train. It doesn’t take long for the hired killers to realize that not only aren’t they the only highly trained assassins on board, their jobs all seem to involve one mysterious briefcase.

The “Bullet Train” cast list packs a star-powered punch. In addition to Pitt, the movie stars Sandra Bullock as Pitt’s handler, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Masi Oka, and rapper Bad Bunny.

The fast-paced first look at the film shows off Leitch’s particular set of skills. The co-director of “John Wick”, Leitch worked in the stunt industry, working on everything from “300” to “The Matrix” and “Bourne Ultimatum” before moving to direct movies like “Atomic Blonde” and “Deadpool 2”.

“Bullet Train” arrives in theatres on July 15.