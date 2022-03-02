Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have been discussing those intimate “Outlander” scenes as season 6 returns.

Heughan and Balfe, who play Jamie and Claire Fraser in the hit show, have been working with an intimacy co-ordinator to increase their level of comfort on set.

Heughan tells Radio Times: “It was a very different world when we started ‘Outlander’ eight years ago.

“Caitríona and I have obviously developed an amazing relationship and feel very comfortable with each other but it’s also really important for other people to feel comfortable,” he adds, according to the Daily Express.

Heughan shares of the couple’s intimate scenes: “We have a lot of sex; it’s part of Jamie and Claire’s relationship, the thing that binds them and the way they find their way back to each other.

“[Vanessa] gave us tools to try and show that intimacy… It was helpful to have someone there to help us navigate it as it can be quite awkward.”

Balfe has been open about not being a fan of shooting sex scenes, saying recently, “I can’t say that I love all of the sex scenes. They’re never the most fun to film. I think at this point we know that they have a healthy sex life!”

However, she knows “it’s a really core part of their relationship: They’re as in love with each other now as they were from the get-go.”

“Outlander” returns Sunday, March 6, on W Network.