Ariana Grande is getting a real pro to do her makeup.

In a YouTube video for her line of r.e.m. beauty products, the singer got together with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Gottmik to help give her eyes wings.

Things got off to a funny start when, a couple of minutes after their initial introductions, Grande reintroduced herself.

“Are you redoing the intro?” Gottmik asked.

Laughing, Grande said, “I don’t do this! Oh my God, I’m new here.”

She also told the drag star, “I’ve been such a big fan of yours for such a long time.”

Later, Grande got Gottmik to change up her hairdo a bit with a ponytail.

“I feel like you need the pony,” the singer remarked.

Gottmik also asked plenty of questions about Grande’s beauty products, including one regarding the name Bocha Mocha.

“I named it after Bocha Raton, Florida, my lovely hometown,” Grande said.

Looking at her bright lipstick, Grande joked, “Wow, was I just in the forest? Having some berries.”

“It’s giving: berry eater,” Gottmik laughed.