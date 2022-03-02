Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

the latest edition of Drew Barrymore’s game “Drewth or Dare”, the TV host completes a challenge she hopes will be the next TikTok trend.

READ MORE: ‘Get Organized With The Home Edit’ Duo Surprises Drew Barrymore In Season 2 Trailer

An audience member who loves sour foods dares Barrymore and her co-host Ross Mathews to eat a quarter of a lemon while “keeping a total poker face.”

Based on Barrymore’s facial expression, the #LemonFace challenge is not easy.

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore & Fellow ‘You’ Super-Fan Casey Wilson Flip Out — Literally — Over Surprise Visit From Penn Badgley