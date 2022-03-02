the latest edition of Drew Barrymore’s game “Drewth or Dare”, the TV host completes a challenge she hopes will be the next TikTok trend.
An audience member who loves sour foods dares Barrymore and her co-host Ross Mathews to eat a quarter of a lemon while “keeping a total poker face.”
Based on Barrymore’s facial expression, the #LemonFace challenge is not easy.
