Prince Charles has given an update on the Queen’s health.

The Prince of Wales and Camilla headed to Southend-on-Sea in Essex, U.K., Wednesday to grant it city status when he was asked about his mother’s health, according to Hello!

Southend-on-Sea is officially a city! On behalf of The Queen, The Prince of Wales has presented the ‘Letters Patent’ to formally enable the town to change its status. Southend was granted this new status in tribute to the late Sir David Amess MP. pic.twitter.com/16dlj5Dqzq — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) March 1, 2022

Janice Jacom, 64, an admin worker from a local golf course, shared: “I asked the prince about his mother and he said, ‘She’s a lot better now – it was very mild.’ It was a bit worrying as the Queen is getting on a bit, but I think she’s absolutely wonderful.”

The Queen was said to have met up with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — as well as Princess Beatrice and baby Sienna in an outdoor visit at Frogmore Cottage on Sunday, the Daily Mail reported.

She returned to virtual duties Tuesday following her COVID-19 diagnosis.

Charles also paid tribute to the people of Ukraine amid the war with Russia during Wednesday’s engagement.

The royal said: “We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way.

“In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression.”

He then discussed the tragic death of Southend West’s late MP Sir David Amess, who was killed in Southend-on-Sea in October last year.

“In the aftermath of Sir David’s brutal murder, the people of Southend-on-Sea came together in a remarkable and inspiring way to bring good out of evil.

“In doing so, they demonstrated a deep truth: that what matters more than any name, whether of a person or a place, is the spirit. Today, Southend becomes a city. As we celebrate and honour that fact, we remember that it is always, and crucially, a community.

“By that measure, ladies and gentleman, Southend-on-Sea is a marvelous example to our nation. It epitomises the heartfelt words offered by Sir David’s family following his death about the need, and I quote – ‘to set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all’ There could be no greater legacy.”