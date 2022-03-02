Click to share this via email

Ellen DeGeneres is putting the spotlight on another talented, young drummer.

On Wednesday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the host brings on seven-year-old British phenom Caleb Hayes to show off his incredible skills on a drum kit.

First, Hayes completely nails a performance of Slipknot’s 2008 song “Sulfur”, from their album All Hope Is Gone, impressing everyone in the audience big time.

He then sits down to talk with DeGeneres, who asks how long he’s been banging away at the drums.

“I’ve been drumming since I was two years old,” Hayes tells her, revealing that his dad taught him a little bit, before cheekily adding, “But not everything.”

“Does he think you’re better than him?” the host asks, to which Hayes responds, “Yeah.”

Asked who his favourite band is, the boy confirms it is Slipknot, and DeGeneres shares a photo of him dressed up as a member of the band, with full makeup.

DeGeneres has been a promoter of young drummers in the past, including Nandi Bushnell, who went viral after challenging Dave Grohl to a drum-off.