Randy Newman is recovering from surgery.

In a message on his website, the Oscar-winning songwriter announced that he’s had to postpone his planned European tour to recover from surgery to repair a broken neck.

“Recently, I noticed I was shrinking,” Newman wrote. “People over whom I had towered now towered over me. Could this be payback for having written ‘Short People’? Turns out, my neck was broken.

Randy's European tour, due to start in March 2022, will unfortunately have to be rescheduled.

“They operated on me successfully, I think,” he continued. “For even now, I look less like an anteater and more like a folk rock artist from the early ’60s. But the doctor said I’m not quite ready to tour. I was really looking forward to coming to Europe to perform. I miss performing a great deal and I look forward to a time when I can come. I’m sorry I won’t see you this time but I will see you soon.”

According to Newman’s website, new dates for his “An Evening with Randy Newman” tour in Europe will be announced “as soon as possible.”

At 78 years old, Newman is a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who has also been nominated for 22 Oscars, winning Best Original Song twice with “If I Didn’t Have You” from “Monsters, Inc.”, and for “We Belong Together” from “Toy Story 3”.