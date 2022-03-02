Click to share this via email

Apple TV+ just dropped the new trailer for “Slow Horses”, starring Gary Oldman.

Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb in the upcoming six-episode drama, which is adapted from Mick Herron’s first novel in the Slow Horses series.

In the recently released clip Oldman’s grumpy Lamb leads his group of spies who have all made some sort of mistake resulting in them ending up in Slough House.

Oldman tells Kristin Scott Thomas’s Diana Taverner in the teaser, “They’re a bunch of absolute losers. But they’re my losers.”

“Slow Horses”. Credit: Apple TV+

The cast also includes Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Saskia Reeves, Dustin Demri-Burns, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Paul Higgins, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Steve Waddington, Paul Hilton, Antonio Aakeel, and Peter Judd.

The first two episodes will debut globally on Friday, April 1, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.