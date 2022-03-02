Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa are waiting for the right time to start a family.

In a clip from “The Daily Pop” that she shared on Instagram, Heather reveals that they have saved four embryos to get pregnant at some point.

“We have four embryos that are saved right now. Three are the same gender and they’re all very strong, the fourth is not as strong, so we probably won’t use that one,” she says in the clip.

In the caption on the post, Heather also revealed that the three strong embryos are all male, and added, “Now it’s just all about the right timing.”

She continued, “I’m a little nervous even though I’m helping raise two kids and I adore them more than anything, it’s nerve racking carrying your own, so any of my mommies out there who have any advice please comment everything and anything below 🥰.”

Heather and Tarek first met in 2019 and soon began dating. They moved in together in 2020, announcing their engagement in July of that year. They tied the knot in October 2021.