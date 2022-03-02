David Beckham had a lot of fun celebrating Pancake Day/Shrove Tuesday.

The former professional soccer player shared some adorable videos of him flipping pancakes, which are usually more like crêpes in the U.K., daughter Harper, 10.

He wrote, “Always loved, always celebrated pancake day 😂 fun flipping with HarperSeven ❤️ we miss you @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham ❤️”

READ MORE: David Beckham Shares Mournful Reaction To 10-Year-Old Daughter Having A Crush

Beckham could be seen flipping his pancake high in the vid, seeming very happy with himself, as he told the camera: “That was a good one!”

The clip caught Gordon Ramsay’s attention, who posted in the comments: “So cool 😍👏❤️”

Beckham also shared a photo of Harper’s pancake on his Instagram Story, as well as one that was looking rather crispy after he took his eyes off of it for a bit.

READ MORE: David Beckham Sends ‘****hole’ Victoria Beckham A Note In Her Lunch

The star captioned the pic: “Took my eye off the ball on my third pancake 🔥.”

Credit: Instagram/David Beckham