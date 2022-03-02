Click to share this via email

A judge on Wednesday said he would declare Kim Kardashian single in her divorce with Ye.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran sent lawyers for Kardashian and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, into the hall outside a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to finalize paperwork, including a name change form for Ye.

Cochran said he would then declare Kardashian, who was taking part in the hearing by phone, single while issues of child custody and property are worked out.

Ye was not present and did not take part remotely.