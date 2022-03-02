Darren Criss’s brother Charles “Chuck” Criss has died.

The actor announced the tragic news on Instagram with an emotional tribute to his older brother.

He captioned the post: “Charles W Criss⁣ April 1985 – February 2022”.

A smiling image of his older brother accompanied the post, which included a long heartfelt letter from Darren.

“It breaks my heart beyond measure to say that my beloved brother Charles has left us,” he wrote.

He explained how heartbreaking the loss was for his family which includes his brother’s three children and their mothers. The actor debated over how much information he was willing to divulge to the public, but decided transparency was the best option.

“The last several years were increasingly difficult for Chuck as he struggled to find stability during an unfortunate rough patch in his life,” he explained. “Despite our very vocal concerns about his well-being, and his protestations that everything was fine, it’s crushing to say now that Chuck clearly had had a severe depression welling up in him for some time, a depression that was only worsened by a lifelong struggle he had with expressing his feelings.”

Darren added, “We will never know just how long he was fighting this war within himself, but last week, it consumed him fully, and he succumbed by taking his own life.”

He concluded his post by hoping everyone would remember his brother as he lived rather than his death.

“Chuck Criss was vibrant, special, worldly, hilarious, insightful, gifted, intelligent, celebrated and adored,” wrote the “Glee” actor.

Charles’ death comes two years after their father died of a rare heart condition in 2020.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.