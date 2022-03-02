Ye, formally known as Kanye West, released a new music video shortly after a judge officially granted Kim Kardashian her request to become legally single on Wednesday.

The rapper is making it very clear how he feels about his ex-wife, her new man, Pete Davidson, and so much more in his new vid for “Eazy”, in collaboration with The Game.

The video is done as a claymation, in which Ye kidnaps someone who oddly looks like Pete Davidson.

The rapper is seen putting a bag over his head and ties him up to the back of a bike. He then drags this Davidson claymation into a grave before planting rose seeds on top of him – which is a lot to unpack for a music video.

Some lyrics are: “God saved me from that crash, Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a** (who?).”