A new Pamela Anderson documentary, featuring exclusive footage, is headed to Netflix.

The streaming platform announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday, with a tweet that read, “Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary.”

Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary. The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey. pic.twitter.com/vSNvsQPE48 — Netflix (@netflix) March 2, 2022

The film has been in the works for “several years” according to the streamer and will follow the “Baywatch” actress throughout her professional career and personal journey.

Anderson also shared the news to Instagram with a cryptic post of a note with the words: ““My life/A thousand imperfections/A million misperceptions / wicked, wild and lost/Nothing to live up to/I can only surprise you/Not a victim, but a survivor/& Alive to tell the real story.”

The film will be directed by “Ask Dr. Ruth” Director Ryan White.

The untitled project promises exclusive access to Anderson, featuring never-before-seen archival footage and personal journals.

The 54-year-old was most recently portrayed by Lily James in Hulu’s biographical drama “Pam & Tommy”, which started airing on Feb. 2. The series followed her romance with her ex-husband, Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee and the aftermath of the leak of their sex tape.

Deadline reports the actress took issue with the way the series portrayed her.