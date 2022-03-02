Ryan Reynolds has Ukraine in his thoughts.

On BBC’s “The One Show” on March 2, the actor opened up about the effects of Russia waging war on Ukraine.

“I don’t pretend to be a sociopolitical expert or geopolitical expert but I do have empathy, as does my wife, for folks who have been displaced or pushed out of their homes,” said Reynolds, via Daily Mail. “Or forced to leave, not just their home and countries, but on a moment’s notice. I can’t even imagine what that kind of torment is like.”

The 45-year-old and his wife recently promised to match donations of up to $1 million to the United Nations Refugee Agency in support of Ukrainian refugees.

“This organization helps refugees all over the world, not just Ukraine, but there’s a lot going on right now and we’re really lucky that we’re able to help at all,” he said of the agency.

The UN estimates that at least 160,000 Ukrainians have fled the country or are displaced within their country.

They predict up to 4 million people may end up fleeing Ukraine.

The pledge is the most recent in a series of philanthropic efforts from the couple, who have also donated to causes like Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.