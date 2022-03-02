Click to share this via email

Michael Bublé is showing his support for Ukraine.

The singer shared a post to Instagram on Wednesday, hoping to encourage donations to the war-torn nation in their time of need.

“I stand with the Ukrainian people,” he captioned the post.

Accompanying the image of the Ukrainian flag, the “I’ll Never Not Love You” singer called on his fans to support the country through Unicef.

“At a time when we can all feel a bit helpless and our hearts are breaking. Join me in supporting them,” he added with a link to Unicef‘s homepage.

The organization is currently focusing its efforts on helping children caught in the conflict, with humanitarian efforts and have offices in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv.