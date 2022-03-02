Sydney Sweeney‘s massive diamond ring is, in fact, an engagement ring!

Just one day after the “Euphoria” star sparked engagement rumors, the 24-year-old actress and her 37-year-old boyfriend, Jonathan Davino, are engaged, according to multiple reports.

Sweeney, who was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring in L.A. while debuting her new red hairdo, has been linked to Davino since at least 2018. Sweeney has never confirmed the relationship with Davino, though they’ve been photographed together on several occasions over the years. ET has reached out to Sweeney’s rep for comment.

Just last month, Sweeney opened up in an interview for Cosmopolitan‘s “Love Issue” about why she doesn’t date anyone in the entertainment industry.

“I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system,” she explained. “I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back.”

