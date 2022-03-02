Hilary Duff is giving a glimmer of hope that the “Lizzie McGuire” reboot could still happen.

“I don’t love to talk about this, because the internet seems to explode whenever ‘Lizzie’ stuff is brought up,” she said in an interview with the Cut’s “In Her Shoes” podcast. “I think there’s always a possibility there. And even if she’s 40, I don’t think people care. It’s always going to be somewhat interesting to people to see where she ended up.”



A reboot of the hit Disney Channel show was in the works for Disney+ but creative differences between Duff and Disney over how much of Lizzie’s grownup life to show caused the stop to pre-production in 2020.

For “years and years” Duff was asked to do a reboot but it was “always a non-conversation” for her.

“When I finally was ready to do it, I was like, ‘the only way we do this is an honest interpretation of what her life would look like right now,’ because that’s what made the show so special is that it was an honest representation of a 13, 14, 15-year-old girl’s life.”

“We started to not completely be on the same page when it came to topics and things that she would be faced with in her life. And I worked so hard in my career and I have such a busy life at home with my kids, unless I’m being fulfilled, I don’t want to be locked into something that isn’t making me happy,” Duff added.

“I think they’re really trying to figure out what kind of content they want living on Disney+,” Duff told SiriusXM at the time. “That doesn’t totally align with where I see Lizzie right now. I’m, like, very protective of her, and they’re very protective of her.”

Duff also looked back at the impact “Lizzie McGuire” had at the time.

“When I was shooting it, I was just shooting a TV show and I had no idea that me wearing flower pants with some kind of crazy printed top was going to mean so much to people. And now I’m incredibly grateful for the community that is built around that show,” Duff said.

Only 13-years-old when the show first aired, Duff said it was an out of body experience.

“It almost felt like I had this other person that I could brave all of those experiences,” she said.

“I wasn’t reading scripts like, “’Oh my God, I deeply understand that this friendship is falling apart because of this boy,’ and that eventually, we’ll find each other. It wasn’t that deep, to be honest. I wasn’t doing these deep character dives on Lizzie. I feel like we were one and the same,” Duff said. “And it’s not until now when I look back and I’m like, ‘You know what? The show was really special.’ And of course, there were funny parts and immature parts, but it was really thoughtful and kind and sweet and smart.”