Taylor Swift might just be one of Avril Lavigne’s biggest fans.

Lavigne revealed the “All Too Well” singer sent her a gorgeous bouquet of flowers along with a note in her Instagram Stories.

She wrote on the video: “@taylorswift 💕💕💕.”

Avril Lavigne – Photo: Instagram/@avrillavigne

The video showed a beautiful pink bouquet of roses, tulips, and other assorted flowers.

The accompanying note from Swift read: “Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It’s AMAZING, like you, Your forever fan, Taylor.”

Lavigne’s new album Love Sux came out on Feb. 25 and featured a variety of collaborations with other artists including Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear and Mark Hoppus.

The seventh studio album from the musician has been receiving rave reviews from celebrities like Shania Twain.

Lavigne and Swift met on her 1989 tour in 2015 when they performed a duet to “Complicated”. They’ve been friends ever since.