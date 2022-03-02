Matthew McConaughey nearly went bald.

The “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” star looked back at almost losing his hair during an interview with LADBible.

“You can go back and look at things like ‘The Wedding Planner’ and those things; I mean, you’ll see, I was losing,” he said. “I got a picture, turn of the millennium party in 2000 in Jamaica, I was looking down laughing and there was a baseball-sized bald spot on the top of my head.”

McConaughey tried shaving his head and using a topical ointment every day for 10 minutes so the hair would regrow, noting he was “fully committed.”

“All I can tell you is it came back,” he said. “I have more hair now than I had in 1999.”

McConaughey later learned that a surgeon was taking credit for giving him his luscious locks.

His own doctor told him about in the imposter.

“He goes, ‘Can I just look at your hair? Can I just feel it and see?’ I said, ‘Yeah man,’ and he goes ‘You don’t have transplants!’ I said, ‘That’s what I said, of course I don’t,'” McConaughey recalled.

The doctor can’t wait to bust the surgeon’s story the next time he sees him.