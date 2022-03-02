Andy Cohen and Joe Gorga may have just found their biggest fans.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host and “Real Housewives Of New Jersey” star were put on the spot when a mother-daughter team in the virtual audience started to hit on them.

“First off, I was going to call you Candy Cohen because you looking like a snack,” the daughter started.

As she tried to get her mom to ask a question, she noted, “My mom has a crush on you, sorry.”

The daughter pleaded to Cohen, “be my dad.”

“You want me to be your dad? I would not be a satisfying partner for your mom. I would not be able to fulfill her,” he responded laughing. “This is a mother daughter here?… you kind of seem like sisters, I got to tell you in the best possible way.”

The mother and daughter admitted they were “drinking quite heavily.”

The daughter shared many times how she met Melissa Gorga and Joe before, adding she has a “WAP” for Joe– which turns out to be his favourite song.

Watch the full conversation in the clip up top.