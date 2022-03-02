Marilyn Manson has filed a lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood over allegations of abuse she levelled against the shock rocker in February 2021.

According to lawsuit filed on behalf of Manson — whose real name is Brian Warner — by his attorney, Howard King, the singer alleges that Wood and her romantic partner, Illma Gore, engaged in a “conspiracy” meant to “publicly cast Plaintiff Brian Warner, p/k/a Marilyn Manson, as a rapist and abuser.”

The lawsuit claims the allegations levelled against Manson by Wood are “a malicious falsehood that has derailed Warner’s successful music, TV, and film career.”

The suit also makes specific claims regarding the supposed conspiracy, and alleges that Wood and Gore “impersonated an actual agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation by forging and distributing a fictitious letter from the agent, to create the false appearance that Warner’s alleged “victims” and their families were in danger, and that there was a federal criminal investigation of Warner ongoing.”

The lawsuit further claims that this was done as part of an effort to convince other women of coming forward with false allegations against the musician.

“For at least the last two years, Gore and Wood have secretly recruited, coordinated, and pressured prospective accusers to emerge simultaneously with allegations of rape and abuse against Warner, and brazenly claim that it took ten or more years to ‘realize’ their consensual relationships with Warner were supposedly abusive,” the lawsuit claims.

The suit further alleges that the pair “provided checklists and scripts to prospective accusers” and claims that Gore “hacked Warner’s computers, phones, email accounts, and/or social media accounts; created a fictitious email account to manufacture purported evidence that Warner was emailing illicit pornography.”

The lawsuit, which is seeking a trial by jury, includes four encompassing complaints against Wood and Gore — Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress, Defamation Per Se, Violation of the Comprehensive Computer Data and Access Fraud Act, and Impersonation Over the Internet.

The lawsuit ultimately claims that the alleged actions were part of a grand effort concocted by Gore so that Wood “could be rebranded, from someone who ‘still might best be known for dating Marilyn Manson a decade ago,’ into an outspoken standard bearer for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.”

King released a statement to ET on Wednesday: “This detailed complaint has been filed to stop a campaign of malicious and unjustified attacks on Brian Warner. Years after the end of Evan Rachel Wood’s long-term relationship with Warner, she and her girlfriend Illma Gore recruited numerous women and convinced them to make false allegations against him.”

King’s statement further claims, “Wood and Gore used that fabricated FBI letter not only to convince others to join their crusade but also to dupe HBO into distributing a one-sided ‘documentary’ premised on the existence of an entirely fictitious federal investigation. Even though HBO and the producers have been made aware of these serious acts of misconduct, they have thus far chosen to proceed without regard for the facts. But the evidence of wrongdoing by Wood and Gore is irrefutable – and this legal action will hold them to account.”

ET has reached out to reps for Wood and Gore for comment.

Wood’s HBO documentary regarding her allegations of abuse, “Phoenix Rising”, is set to debut on March 15.

Manson took to Instagram on Wednesday to address the lawsuit, writing, “There will come a time when I can share more about the events of the past year. Until then, I’m going to let the facts speak for themselves.” He also linked to a PDF of the lawsuit itself.

In February 2021, Wood took to Instagram to share a post accusing her former fiancé of grooming her from a young age and of emotional and physical abuse.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated in submission,” Wood wrote. “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

After Wood’s post, several more of Manson’s former girlfriends and past partners came forward with allegations and lawsuits against the musician.

Manson has publicly denied the allegations of abuse and violence that were made against him.

“Obviously my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy,” Manson wrote in a statement to Instagram in February 2021. “But these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

