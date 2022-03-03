Regina Hall stars in the terrifying new trailer for Prime Video’s “Master”.

Hall plays Professor Gail Bishop, who is congratulated for recently being promoted to master of a residence hall in the teaser, marking the first time that a Black woman has held the post at Ancaster College.

A synopsis reads, “In writer-director Mariama Diallo’s debut feature, ‘Master’, three women strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university whose frosty elitism may disguise something more sinister.”

Regina Hall in “Master”. Credit: Prime Video — Prime Video

It adds of Hall’s role, “Determined to breathe new life into a centuries-old tradition, Gail soon finds herself wrapped up in the trials and tribulations of Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), an energetic and optimistic Black freshman.

“Jasmine’s time at Ancaster hits a snag early on when she’s assigned a dorm room that is rumoured to be haunted. Things get worse when Jasmine clashes in the classroom with Liv Beckman (Amber Gray), a professor in the middle of her own racially charged tenure review.”

“As Gail tries to maintain order and fulfil the duties of a master, the cracks begin to show in Ancaster’s once-immaculate facade. After a career spent fighting to make it into Ancaster’s inner circle, Gail is confronted with the horrifying prospect of what lies beneath, her question ultimately becoming not whether the school is haunted, but by whom.”

“Master” launches in select theatres and on Prime Video on March 18.