In Andy Serkis’s mind, Vladimir Putin and Gollum have a lot in common.

On Wednesday night, the star of “The Batman” appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and talked about his gift for doing voices.

He revealed that in recording the audiobooks for the Lord of the Rings series, he voiced 132 different characters, including new versions of his iconic dual-personality take on Gollum, which he demonstrated for Colbert with a comparison to the Russian president.

“Gollum was on the side and Sméagol was on this side,” Serkis explained. “And he would say things like, ‘We wants it. We needs it. We must have Kyiv!’ ‘No Precious, they’re to impose sanctions!’ ‘Sanctions? Sanctions, my Precious? If they do anything, we’re going to give them s*** back.’”

Also on the show, Colbert commented on the fact that “The Batman” is being held from release in Russia over their invasion of Ukraine.

“There’s so much anticipation for this movie right now, that it’s actually being used as a cudgel against the Russians by not playing it there,” he noted. “It’s one of the sanctions being levelled against Russia that they don’t get this movie. Very powerful.”

“The movie is a very powerful thing,” Serkis joked.

Colbert also pointed out that Serkis has now appeared in films for both Marvel and DC, asking which comic book company he sides with.

“I’m just thinking, who’s going to employ me the most after this moment?” Serkis laughed. “I love both worlds.”

“Real courage,” Colbert joked.