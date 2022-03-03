Mariska Hargitay is paying tribute to late “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” actor Ned Eisenberg.

Eisenberg, who had a recurring role on the show as Roger Kressler in 1999-2019, passed away on Sunday at age 65 at his home in New York after a battle with cancer.

Hargitay shared a photo of Eisenberg, alongside an emotional message, which included: “My heart is so full of sadness over the loss of our dear, dear Ned Eisenberg.

Eisenberg’s family released a statement to People after the actor’s death over the weekend.

His wife Patricia shared in the message: “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma.

“Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family.”

The actor’s friend and former manager Craig Dorfman told People that he “was one of the kindest and most talented actors with whom I ever worked. He will be missed.”