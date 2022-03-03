Sebastian Stan hopes “Pam & Tommy” will inspire serious conversations.

On Wednesday, the actor appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” to talk about the new series, in which he plays musician Tommy Lee alongside Lily James as Pamela Anderson.

Cagle asked Stan about the thorny ethics behind the series, which centres on the couple’s sex tape being stolen and shared online, and Anderson’s lack of involvement in the show.

“Well, I know that everybody tried to make contact,” he said. “Certainly, Lily and I, and I know that the team, the writers, Annapurna and everyone had attempted contact there. And at the end of the day, everything was approached with the best intentions.”

“Again, taking a story that, to some extent, a lot of people didn’t know a lot about. And to some extent, dramatizing it, heightening certain moments, but always with the awareness that we weren’t really there and we’ll never really truly know the extent of what they’ve experienced or what she experienced, but that it was an invasion of privacy,” he continued.

He also described the story as an “American crime of some sort” and said of the show, “In terms of storytelling, I’ve always looked at it as a way of communication, as a way of bringing awareness.”

Also on the show, Stan revealed his love for Matthew McConaughey’s romantic comedies, naming “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”, as well as other classics like “Notting Hill”, “Wedding Crashers”, and “Hot Tub Time Machine” as faves.

“I just think humour is a very interesting thing, because I think sometimes it helps us process stuff differently,” he said. “And if it’s told in a clever way, if it’s smart, if it’s balanced in the right way.

“Sometimes life is extremely serious and painful, and other times it’s terribly awkward. And sometimes both of those things clash in the same day or in the same month or in the same week. And we just have to sort of try to make sense of it all. And humour sometimes helps that.”