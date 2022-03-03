Suzanne Somers has made a lot of money from her famous Thighmaster exercise product.

The 75-year-old, who has been with her husband Alan Hamel for 54 years, had to check with her other half when it came down to telling “Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn” just how much she’d made from it.

Somers shared, “Well, it’s $19.95 x 10 million. So you kind of do the math, and we’re probably at 15 million now.”

A shocked Holt replied, “I just did it. It’s a lot of zeros. It’s $299,250,000,” after asking whether they own the product outright.

Somers said, “We had partners, 50/50, and they got drunk on money when all started selling and they overspent to the point where they could no longer afford to be in their side of the business. So we bought them out and we have 100 per cent.”

READ MORE: Suzanne Somers Learns Of Bob Saget’s Death On Air, ‘I Can’t Believe It’

She joked of how much the couple had made off the product, “But I spent a lot. You should see my clothes.”

The actress also discussed how she and Hamel keep their sex life exciting after so long together.

Somers explained: “Think about the most active time in your life? Maybe it’s right now. You’re always in the mood, weren’t you? Because the juice was flowing and what I’m doing is, I call them the juice of youth hormones, putting the juice back. So I’m kind of hormonally where I was at my most active. So it’s not like thinking up different positions or anything and I’m really in love with him. And so it’s either love-making or let’s just have some ruckus fun tonight.”

READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian Fangirls After Receiving Signed ThighMaster From Suzanne Somers: ‘I Cannot Believe It’

Referencing her role as Carol Foster Lambert on the ’90s series “Step by Step”, Somers then said as her husband shouted from the corner, “The devil suit. When I was doing ‘Step by Step’, the writers were always…. Really ‘Step by Step’ was about Patrick Duffy, Frank and me, Carol, trying to get laid.

“And so they would set up these weekends for Frank and Carol and they’d have him dress up in a devil suit and me in a nurse’s outfit. And I said to them, ‘People don’t do this. It’s too much work.’ But it’s great to be alive while you’re alive. That’s essentially what I’m saying.”