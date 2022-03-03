Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson are about to hit the big screen in “The Batman”, but before they were cast as the classic DC comics characters Selina Kyle/Catwoman and Bruce Wayne/Batman, respectively, they experienced a “weird” yet “wonderful” screen test.

Kravitz, 33, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” where she recalled doing a screen test with Pattinson, 35, who was dressed in a half Batman costume. She initially thought the encounter would be strange given that she knew Pattinson prior to the audition and would be catching up with him between takes.

“I knew Rob…But I had never worked with him and I’m a huge fan of his work,” the actress told host Jimmy Fallon. “I had to camera test with him and that was kind of funny…just to camera test with someone you know dressed up as Batman and you haven’t seen them in a while.”

She recalled thinking, “Oh, that’s Rob dressed as Batman, that’s weird. He was so wonderful that I totally forgot it was him.”

Zoë Kravitz during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Photo: Ryan Muir/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kravitz added that Pattinson was wearing George Clooney’s Batman suit [from his 1997 portrayal of the Caped Crusader in “Batman & Robin”] “only from the waist up.”

“He was wearing sweatpants at the bottom,” she continued. “A casual Batman.”

The “Big Little Lies” star landed the role of Catwoman in 2019. She called the production a “wild” and “long journey” due to the pandemic shutting it down for six months.

Fallon then suggested different ways in which he would get into character had he been cast as Catwoman, including drinking milk out of a bowl.

“I did that!” Kravitz revealed. “I’m method, dude.”

“I watched a bunch of cat, feline videos, watching them fight and I was so interested in the fact that you can’t believe their face at all, which is why I think people are kind of creeped out by them. You can’t tell what they are going to do,” Kravitz explained how she studied for the role.

The actress, who will be hosting “Saturday Night Live” on March 12, also broke down the plot of “The Batman” in the video below.

“It’s definitely something you want to watch on a big screen,” Kravitz said. “It’s definitely something you want to watch with people but it’s an intense film.”