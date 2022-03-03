“South Park” remains timely.

On Wednesday’s new episode titled “Back to the Cold War”, the show tackled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, mocking Russian President Vladimir Putin and the threat of nuclear war.

In the episode, Putin is described as getting more aggressive as he gets older because his “d**k doesn’t work the way it used to.”

Meanwhile, the episode finds teacher Mr. Mackey getting very excited about returning to the days of Russia as a nuclear threat, just like the ’80s.

“Yes, that’s right. We are going to be prepared,” he says.

“Well, Mr Mackey, this is the seventh drill that we’ve done in two days,” PC Principal tells him. “And I see that you’ve also put in the budget for a bomb shelter, and 20 VHS copies of ‘Red Dawn’.”

“VHS is still really the best format when you think about it,” Mr. Mackey replies.

In another of the episode’s plots, Butters has to face off against a Russian student in an equestrian competition.